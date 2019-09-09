UNM Women’s golf is set to host their season opening tournament

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- University of New Mexico women’s golf is now set to kick off their fall season, as they are hosing the 41st annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational at the UNM Championship Golf Course. The tournament will run Monday-Tuesday.

“We have some great teams that here from across the country. We have Kent State who finished in the match played at the National Championship last year. It’s important to get pushed by better teams and that’s what’s great about us starting out is that we really get to see what our competition is like and what we need to do for the semester and the entire season”, said UNM Women’s Golf Coach Jill Trujillo.

This tournament will feature 15 squads including 5 Mountain West teams: New Mexico, Colorado State, UNLV, Nevada and San Diego State. Here are the rest of the teams: UC Davis, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kent State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Pepperdine.