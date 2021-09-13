UNM women’s golf in 3rd place after first day of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 43rd Annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational teed off at the UNM Championship Golf Course on Monday. This is the Lobo Women’s Golf Team’s season opener and on day one shot well on their home course.
Story continues below:
- Trending: Westbound I-40 reopened near Route 66 Casino after fatal head-on crash
- Crime: Repeat shoplifter arrested in APD Home Depot blitz
- Community: New Mexico State Fair releases discount days schedule
- Don’t Miss: New Miss Navajo Nation crowned
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 13 de Septiembre 2021
UNM currently sits in third place in the team standings at +1 for the tournament. For more information on the team and individual leaderboards, visit results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=23693.