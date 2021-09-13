UNM women’s golf in 3rd place after first day of Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 43rd Annual Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational teed off at the UNM Championship Golf Course on Monday. This is the Lobo Women’s Golf Team’s season opener and on day one shot well on their home course.

UNM currently sits in third place in the team standings at +1 for the tournament. For more information on the team and individual leaderboards, visit results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=23693.

