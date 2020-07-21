UNM women’s golf earns nation’s top team GPA

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Golf earned the 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award, on Monday. This award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program, with the highest team GPA in the nation.

This year marks the second straight that the Lobos have earned the honor, as UNM’s nine-member team accumulated a GPA of 3.965 during the 2019-20 school year. Not only was UNM at the top of the NCAA Division I list, but the Lobos also earned the highest GPA in all divisions.

The Lobos topped the NCAA Division I list with a 3.965 GPA followed by Wisconsin-Green Bay (3.958) and California Baptist (3.950).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss