UNM women’s golf earns nation’s top team GPA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Golf earned the 2019-20 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-Scholar Team GPA Award, on Monday. This award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf program, with the highest team GPA in the nation.

This year marks the second straight that the Lobos have earned the honor, as UNM’s nine-member team accumulated a GPA of 3.965 during the 2019-20 school year. Not only was UNM at the top of the NCAA Division I list, but the Lobos also earned the highest GPA in all divisions.

The Lobos topped the NCAA Division I list with a 3.965 GPA followed by Wisconsin-Green Bay (3.958) and California Baptist (3.950).