UNM Women’s Cross Country places 3rd at NCAA Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Cross Country garnered a third-place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Flordia Saturday morning. Abdirizak Ibrahim of the men’s team finished 33rd individually.

With the third-place finish, UNM has now extended their top-10 team finish streak to 12-straight seasons. A full look at the standings is available online.

