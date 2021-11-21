UNM Women’s Cross Country places 3rd at NCAA Championships

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Women’s Cross Country garnered a third-place finish at this year’s NCAA Championships in Tallahassee, Flordia Saturday morning. Abdirizak Ibrahim of the men’s team finished 33rd individually.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Surveillance video catches brawl at Dion’s near Nob Hill
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque teen given ‘honor walk’ to donate organs after dying in house fire
- Weather: Unsettled weather returns Thanksgiving week
- New Mexico: Why is New Mexico’s prison population on the decline?
- KRQE En Español: KRQE En Español: Viernes 19 de Noviembre 2021
With the third-place finish, UNM has now extended their top-10 team finish streak to 12-straight seasons. A full look at the standings is available online.