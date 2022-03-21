ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time in program history UNM Women’s Basketball is headed to the WNIT Sweet 16. The Lobos won their 2nd round match on Sunday inside The Pit. It was a tight battled down the stretch with the University of San Diego, but UNM finished out the final minutes strong to get the victory.

Four UNM scorers finished in the double figures, including Shai McGruder who had 16 points and 12 rebounds. The Lobos will now move on to play Oregon State in the WNIT Sweet 16 on Thursday, that game will be at Oregon State and will tip-off at 8 p.m.