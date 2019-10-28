UNM Women’s Basketball wins their 1st exhibition game, 103-54

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Women’s Basketball won their first exhibition game on Sunday, 103-54, against UC Colorado Springs. It was a solid performance all around and it was also a great tool to get everyone on the roster some solid minutes on the floor.

Jaedyn De La Cerda led the Lobos in scoring in this game as she finished with 18 points. The big topic coming into this year was losing Aisia Robertson and having to fill that void at point guard, but Head Coach Mike Bradbury isn’t too worried.

“It’s not just one person going to dominate that position for 40 minutes like it was last year but the ones we got they are plenty capable. I am not near as worried about that as you all are, its the most asked question and its not that big of a deal to me”, said Mike Bradbury.

UNM will host one more exhibition game before they start their season. ENMU vs UNM is Wednesday at 7pm.