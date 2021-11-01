UNM women’s basketball wins exhibition game 94-53 over WCU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –UNM women’s basketball played in their first game at the Pit since the 2019-2020 season on Sunday afternoon. It was an exhibition game, but these players were excited to play in front of the fans. “It was something that we have been saying we miss and we wait can’t for, and for the crowd that came out tonight, we were really thankful because it just made everything so much better”, said UNM forward Shaiquel McGruder.

UNM beat Western Colorado 94-53 on Sunday afternoon, and overall four UNM scorers finished in the double figures. McGruder tied a team-high of 16 points and also pulled down 9 rebounds and had 6 blocks, along with LaTora Duff had 16 points.

This was a great experience for players to get on the floor, both old and new, as freshman and Sandia High School grad Viane Cumber finished with 12 points, going a perfect 4-4 from three-point range. Roswell native and UNM senior, Jaedyn De La Cerda rounded out the double-digit scorers as she finished with13 points in this game. It was a good experience but Head Coach Mike Bradbury hopes to see some improvement in his team.

“It was good at times and sloppy at times and you know we were disorganized and hopefully those are things we can start to work on tomorrow. On the bright side, I think our effort was really good, we competed, and that was the biggest thing we were trying to get out of this game and get back to used to playing in front of some people”, said Bradbury.

UNM will have one more exhibition game on Thursday at 7 p.m. against ENMU, before they tip-off their regular season on November 9th.