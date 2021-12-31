UNM Women’s Basketball wins conference opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending Mountain West Champion Lobo Women’s Basketball team tipped off conference play on Friday. University of New Mexico played Boise State and the Lobos would win on the road 72-68.

This was a hard fought win for UNM, who is now 1-0 in MW play and 10-4 overall. UNM finished with 3 scorers in the double figures, as Jaedyn De La Cerda put up 13, LaTascya Duff had 16, and Shaiquel McGruder led the Lobos with 19 points. UNM held Boise State scoreless in the final 3 minutes of this game.

The Lobos will now move on to host UNLV next, on Monday at 7pm.