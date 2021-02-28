UNM Women’s Basketball wins big at Utah State on Sunday, 93-55

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball improved to 8-3 in conference play and now sit in second place in the Mountain West Standings. UNM was coming off of a tough loss to Air Force on Wednesday, so Head Coach Mike Bradbury was happy to see his team bounce back on Sunday.

“Defensively we were really good and we played with a lot of energy and we kept them in front of us and we got every defensive rebound, and we played the entire first half in transition. You know, for us offensively, in the first half it came really easy just because of that,” said Bradbury. Coach also added that his team just wanted to play on Sunday, and it showed.

UNM finished with five double-digit scorers on Sunday, including a game-high of 28 points from LaTascya Duff. UNM will play Utah State again on Monday at 2 p.m.