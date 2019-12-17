UNM women’s basketball sweeps NMSU with 107-53 victory

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- UNM Women’s basketball bounced back from a loss over the weekend to Arizona State, with a huge 107-53 victory over New Mexico State. The Lobo Women complete the season sweep of the Aggies this year, and with this 107-53 win set a record for largest margin of victory in this rivalries history.

Five scorers finished in the double figures, with Alise Hurst leading the way with 21 points. UNM is now 8-4 overall on the year and moves on to host the Lobo Invitational.

UNM will play Providence on Wednesday, December 18 at 7 p.m.