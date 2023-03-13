ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The University of New Mexico Women’s Basketball has been selected for this years WNIT. This marks the third consecutive season that the Lobos are post-season bound, and for the fifth time under head coach Mike Bradbury, after being selected for the 2023 WNIT.

This will be UNM’s 10th all-time WNIT appearance, with the Lobos advancing to the third round of the WNIT last season. WNIT match ups will be set tomorrow, when they release the full bracket. First round games will start on Wednesday, with the championship being on April 1st.