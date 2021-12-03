UNM women’s basketball scores a 77-58 victory over NMSU

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first game in the Rio Grande rivalry between the UNM Lobo women’s basketball team and NMSU Aggies go to the Lobos. The Lobos got 22 points and 6 rebounds from LaTascya Duff. Her twin sister Latora finished with 17 points in the win. Jaedyn De La Cerda had 15 points.

Bigue Sarr led the Aggies in scoring with 21 points. She also had 11 rebounds for a double-double. With the win, the Lobos improved to 7-3 overall. The Aggies are now an even 3-3. It was Lobo win number 101 for head coach Mike Bradbury who is now 8-1 against NMSU. The two teams will play game two of their series Sunday in Las Cruces at 2 pm.

