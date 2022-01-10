UNM women’s basketball remains unbeaten in conference after 75-72 win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball is now 4-0 in Mountain West play and 13-4 overall on the season after taking out San Diego State inside The Pit on Sunday, 75-72. It wasn’t the best start for the Lobos, as they only shot 28% from the field in the first half.

San Diego State led at the half, but UNM would find their footing. The Lobos finished with five scorers in the double figures, which included a tie for a team-high of 17 points from Shai McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda.

UNM is now 9-0 at home this season and they will now move on to play at Wyoming on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.