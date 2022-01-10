UNM women’s basketball remains unbeaten in conference after 75-72 win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM women’s basketball is now 4-0 in Mountain West play and 13-4 overall on the season after taking out San Diego State inside The Pit on Sunday, 75-72. It wasn’t the best start for the Lobos, as they only shot 28% from the field in the first half.
Story continues below
- Trending: CYFD housing move causes problems among foster teens
- Crime: 2 convicted burglars continue to cause problems in one New Mexico village
- Weather: Much cooler day ahead
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico January 7 – January 13
San Diego State led at the half, but UNM would find their footing. The Lobos finished with five scorers in the double figures, which included a tie for a team-high of 17 points from Shai McGruder and Jaedyn De La Cerda.
UNM is now 9-0 at home this season and they will now move on to play at Wyoming on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.