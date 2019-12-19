UNM women’s basketball open Lobo invitational with a win

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jayla Everett scored a team-high 21 points to lead the UNM Lobos women’s basketball team to an 86-68 victory over Providence in their first game in the Lobo invitational.

Four Lobos scored in double figures. Antonia Anderson finished with 18 points, while Ahlise Hurst poured in 14 points, and Shaiquel McGruder scored 10.

For Providence, the loss was only their second of the season as they drop to 8-2. The win was the second in a row for the Lobos, who had hit a rough patch, losing three of four games prior to the wins.

The Lobos improved to 9-4 with the win and will host Loyola Marymount on Thursday night in their second game of the Lobo Invitational. The game has a 7 p.m. start time.