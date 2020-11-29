UNM Women’s Basketball moves Boise State series to March

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Conference announced a schedule change for UNM Women’s Basketball on Saturday. UNM’s series with Boise State will now be played in March.

The Conference released this statement on Saturday: “The two-game series between the Boise State and New Mexico women’s basketball teams have been rescheduled to the week of March 1, 2021. The rescheduled dates will be announced once finalized by the Mountain West and both institutions.”

UNM Men’s Basketball is slated to play at Boise State on Thursday and Saturday of next week. This game has not been postponed or canceled, but UNM Head Coach Paul Weir told the media in a press conference that he doesn’t think it is too likely that they will play Boise next week.

“I don’t necessarily expect that game to be played when it’s supposed to be. It’s not something right now is in our calendar, but if obviously people come together and say you have to play it, then I guess there is a chance that we could still play that game,” said Paul Weir.