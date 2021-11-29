UNM women’s basketball loses to Texas Tech 82-75

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball lost their final game of the Van Chancellor Classic on Sunday afternoon in Katy, Texas. Texas Tech beat the Lobos 82-75 in a game where the Lady Raiders got the best of UNM down low.

Tech finished with 40 points in the paint and out-rebounded the Lobos 35-19. UNM did finish with 4 scorers in the double figures, but it wasn’t enough. Now 5-3 on the year, UNM will host Grambling State on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

