UNM Women’s Basketball looks to play 8 non-conference games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Head Coach Mike Bradbury spoke to the media on Tuesday. He answered questions and wanted to give everyone an update on his program. Scheduling has been a tough thing to do in this current pandemic, but Bradbury feels that he has a set non-conference schedule and a solid start date for the upcoming season.

“It ended up a lot different than what we originally planned. You know, we had a game at home with Arizona State that didn’t happen, we had another game with an NCAA team, actually two more NCAA teams and it’s not going to happen. We will play a home game on November the 25th and then we will hit the road and go to Texas for an extended period,” said Bradbury.

NCAA official practices are set to start for basketball across the country on Wednesday, but Bradbury says he doesn’t think that will happen for his team and that he doesn’t know when his team will be able to fully practice. He has 8-games set for his non-conference schedule and the Lobos will have an 18-game Mountain West schedule as well, which is set to start on Dec. 31.