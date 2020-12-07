UNM women’s basketball improves to 2-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a run and gun game that nearly saw two teams hit the century mark. The UNM Lobo women’s basketball team defeated Sam Houston State 98-89 Sunday.

The Lobos had six players score in double figures, led by guard Jaedyn De La Cerda’s 24 points. De La Cerda, who shot 5 of 9 from the field, was nearly perfect at the free-throw line, going 14 of 15. Shaiquel McGruder contributed 17 points with 13 rebounds. The Duff twins, Lataysca and Latora, scored 15 points each for the Lobos. Corina Carter and Antonia Anderson finished with 10 points each.

The Bearcats were led by Amber Leggett’s game-high 29 points. Courtney Cleveland scored 26. The Lobos came from a 14 point deficit in the first two quarters to lead by two at the break. The Lobos were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to improve to 2-0 on the season. Next for the Lobos, is a Mountain West opening series at Nevada Dec. 31 and Jan. 2.