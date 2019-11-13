UNM women’s basketball handles Houston

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The record for the UNM women’s basketball team is now 3-0 after an 81-71 home victory over Houston on Tuesday night.

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury had been worried about his team getting a slow start, which they did in their first two games. That was not a concern after the first few minutes Tuesday.

The Lobos led by as much as 27 points in the game. Three Lobos scored in double figures with Najala Howell leading the way with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Ahlise Hurst scored 20 points and had 5 steals, while Antonia Anderson scored 11.

The Lobos had 16 steals in the game and got 31 points off of turnovers. The Lobos will now prepare for rival New Mexico State, who they will meet in Las Cruces at 2 p.m. Sunday.