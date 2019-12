ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Basketball closed out their annual “Lobo Invitational Tournament” with back to back losses. They closed out the tournament on Friday night with a 70-57 loss to Ball State.

It wasn’t a good night overall for the Lobos, who were slow to start and unable to find a rhythm the rest of the way. They are now 9-6 on the season and will remain at home for the holidays, as they won’t host San Jose State next until New Years Day at 7 p.m.