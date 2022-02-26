ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The regular season has officially come to an end for the UNM women’s basketball team. The Lobos wrapped up the final game on the schedule Friday night with an 80-58 victory over San Jose State.

The Lobos did it in commanding fashion. Led by a game-high 24 points from Jaedyn De La Cerda, UNM cruised to an 80-58 victory. The Lobos did not trail at any point during the game.

Every player got into the action at some point for the Lobos, and eight of the 12 players saw at least 10 minutes on the court. The players finished in double figures – Jaedyn De La Cerda with 24, while Tora and Tay Duff had 12 and 16, respectively. The Spartans only had one player in double figures, Cydni Lewis, who had 23.

The win ends the Lobos regular season with a 23-8 record and 14-4 in conference play. The record places them second in final Mountain West regular-season standings behind UNLV.

Up next for the Lobos in the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada March 6-9. The Lobos’ first opponent has yet to be determined.