UNM women’s basketball comes from behind to beat NMSU 73-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team completed the sweep of New Mexico State in 2021 as they beat the Aggies in game 2 on Sunday in Las Cruces, 73-66.

This game wasn’t looking good for the Lobos down stretch as they trailed by 16 points at one time and NMSU held a 56-45 lead going into the 4th quarter. UNM would not show quit in this game though, as they closed out the game on a 25-5 run and outscored the Aggies 28-10 in the 4th quarter.

LaTora Duff, who was questionable to play in this game after an injury on Friday, was clutch once again. Duff finished with 24 points and was one of three Lobos to finish with double-digit scoring. Shaiquel McGruder put up 17 points and her along with Antonia Anderson were also key down the stretch for the Lobos.

Anderson finished with a double-double, as she had 16 points and 12 rebounds. UNM is now 8-3 on the year and they will hit the road next, as they play at Arizona on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1 p.m.