UNM women’s basketball coach addresses media on Jayla Everett after 68-51 loss

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball dropped to 11-9 overall and 2-5 in conference play after a 68-51 loss to UNLV on Saturday. Head Coach Mike Bradbury spoke to the media after this game and addressed the questions about Jayla Everette, who became the third player this season to leave the program.

“Jayla and I are fine and I hope she goes somewhere and she is the greatest player ever, and you know what she may be. It just wasn’t going to be here anymore”, said Mike Bradbury. Bradbury hopes to get his team back on track and put this loss, as well as the loss of Everette, behind them.

“We will just keep going. I mean, it’s not hard, I mean, you just do it. This is not something, that does not happen, you know what I am saying, and I know you guys are locked into Albuquerque and all of that, but trust me I am not, and I am OK with it. I am used to it, so you can get used to it and stop asking me this, or we can keep talking about it”, said Mike Bradbury.

UNM will move on to play at San Jose State on Wednesday at 12 p.m.