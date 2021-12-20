UNM women’s basketball beats UTEP inside the Pit, 78-66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo women bounced back from a loss last week to #6 Arizona, with a 78-66 victory over UTEP inside the Pit on Sunday night. “You know, I thought we played really, really well, especially offensively. That is a really good team that has won a lot of games and they are so efficient offensively, they are hard to guard. So, that was a good win and I am proud of the team and I am looking forward to the Christmas Break”, said UNM women’s basketball Coach Mike Bradbury.

UNM looked great in their final non-conference game of the regular season, as they finished with four scorers in the double figures, including two double-digit performances from the Duff sisters. LaTora and LaTascya Duff finished with a combined 37 points in this victory over UTEP.

UNM is now 7-0 at home and will head into conference play with a 9-4 overall record. UNM will open up Mountain West play on New Year’s Eve at Boise State, that game is set for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

