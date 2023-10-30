ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Women’s Basketball team wrapped up its exhibition schedule on Sunday with a 60-45 victory over Adams State. The Lobos got off to a slow start, as Adams State went on a 10-oh run and UNM trailed 12-6 at the end of the 1st qtr.

UNM got a spark from Sandia graduate, Viane Cumber though, she helped drive the Lobos back into this game, finishing with a game high of 16-points. The Lobos tied the game at 24 at the half and they would run away with it in the 4th, outscoring Adams State 18-7 in the final qtr.

UNM will now move on to their regular season opener, as they host Texas Southern on Monday November 6th, at 5pm.