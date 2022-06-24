ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury has added to his coaching staff. UNM announced on Friday the promotion of Valerie King and the hiring of Keith Freeman to associate head coaches effective immediately.

King has spent the past six seasons as an assistant coach and aided the Lobos to a 120-65 record during that time. This past season, King was part of guard development and offense, and guided the program to a record-setting year in made three-pointers (349), assists (596) and points in conference play (1,413).

Freeman comes to the Lobos from Mississippi State and brings over 30 years of coaching experience. He will step in and oversee the development of the front court and defense. In the mid-2010s, Freeman was an assistant coach at Wright State under coach Bradbury.

The Lobos are currently taking part in summer workouts.