UNM women’s basketball adds 2 non-conference games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico point guard Kelvin Scarborough has died. His cause of death has not been revealed but Scarborough recently had a bout with high blood pressure that caused him to be hospitalized. The six-foot-one point guard was not only known for what he could do on a basketball court.

Beyond the court, Scarborough was known also known as a community friend, willing to help anyone succeed at the game he loved. He gave free basketball camps to underprivileged kids and urged other coaches to do so. Scarborough, who coached the boy's basketball program at Menaul School for over a decade, was instrumental in helping a lot of local players find a place to play college ball. He also helped players in other states seeking to use the game as a vehicle to a better life. He was just as engaging on a basketball court.