UNM women’s basketball adds 2 non-conference games

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will open its season this week. The Lobos added two non-conference road games in Texas, the first this Friday at Midwestern state. They will play again on Sunday against Sam Houston State. Fans will be allowed inside both venues. The Lobos begin their Mountain West schedule on Dec. 30 at Nevada.

Latest Sports News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery