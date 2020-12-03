UNM women’s basketball adds 2 non-conference games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team will open its season this week. The Lobos added two non-conference road games in Texas, the first this Friday at Midwestern state. They will play again on Sunday against Sam Houston State. Fans will be allowed inside both venues. The Lobos begin their Mountain West schedule on Dec. 30 at Nevada.
