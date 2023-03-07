LAS VEGAS, NV.( KRQE)- It wasn’t the outcome they envisioned. The University Of New Mexico women’s basketball team is out after only one game at the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos, a four seed, was defeated by number 5 San Diego State in the Mountain West quarterfinals Monday 69-68. The Lobos held the lead for over 34 minutes, but San Diego State fought back.

Asia Avinger scored with just under a minute remaining in the game to give the Aztecs their first lead. The Lobos got an opportunity to counter and take the lead, but their shot fell short. “They got one more basket than we did, said UNM Head coach Mike Bradbury. “I thought our kids play good enough and hard enough to win the game, but we came up a little short.”

Five Lobos scored in double figures led Shai McGruder and Viane Cumber. Both players with 15 points each. “I just took it all in, coming back from injury, said Cumber. “I’ve had a rough career with injuries. So, just being out there tonight, it meant a lot.” The Aztecs were led by 15 points from Sophia Ramos. Avinger, the team’s leading scorer finished with 12 points. With the loss the Lobos are now 20-12. There is a chance they could play in the WNIT.

Meanwhile, the UNM Lobos men’s basketball team will start Mountain West Tournament play against the Wyoming Cowboys Wednesday. The Lobos and Cowboys split the season series.

Lobos head coach Richard Pitino wants his team to play better defense. They have struggled on that side of the ball. “We don’t have the depth right now, said Pitino. So, I think size, a little bit of lack of depth and a little bit of we just got to be better too. So, I think all those factors can be related to it.” The Lobos and Wyoming Cowboys have a 5 p.m. start time Wednesday.