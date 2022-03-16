ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was an onslaught in the Pit on Wednesday for the opening round of the women’s NIT tournament. Three Lobos ended the night in 20 point scoring performances in UNM’s 92-72 win over GCU.

On Monday it was announced that the Lobos would be taking on the Lopes for the first round of the tournament. That was all the time coach Bradbury and company needed to get the squad ready for Wednesday night.

Early in the first quarter it was obvious that it was going to be a big night for the Lobos as the cherry and silver connected on five three-pointers in the opening period. UNM continued to make it rain throughout the game and the lead got to as many as 31 in the third quarter.

Tay duff had a career performance finishing with a game high 27 points while connecting on 7-12 from beyond the arc. Jaedyn De La Cerda also had a spectacular shooting night with 22 points and hitting on 4-7 from three. Shai McGruder did the dirty work down low as she racked up 20 points and seven rebounds. Tora Duff was the one finding most of the open shots, as she finished with a career high 13 assists.

The Lobos advance to the second round of the tournament and will play the winner of San Diego and Cal Baptist. Round two will be on Sunday, March 20 at the Pit with a 2 p.m. tipoff.