ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-It was a battle that had 9 lead changes and 6 ties. When the final buzzer sounded Mike Bradbury and his UNM women’s basketball team had a 63-60 Mountain West Tournament quarterfinal win over San Diego State. “Proud of our team for fighting throughout,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “The game was close. We had a few chances there to kind of separate and didn’t.” The game was one of defense as the Lobos, a number 2 seed, had their high powered offense slowed by the 7 seeded Aztecs. Lobos senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda led all scorers with 26 points. De La Cerda exploded for 12 points in the first two quarters and kept the Lobos out front for most of the game. LaTora Duff scored 15 points in the win. Duff also took a hard charge from a driving Sophia Ramos with under 10 seconds left to help seal the win for the Lobos. The Lobos will get the winner of 3-Wyoming and 6-Colorado State in the semifinals Tuesday at 8:30 pm.