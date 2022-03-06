ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos sent the seniors out in style. In the final game at the Pit for the season, UNM took down UNLV 76-67.

At the nationally-televised game, 9,404 were in attendance and between Senior Day festivities and the close game, the Pit was not empty until almost midnight. With UNM’s opponent in the upcoming Mountain West tournament locked in, the game was all but meaningless, however, the game was filled with emotion.

UNM took a 16-point lead going into halftime, which proved to be cushion the team needed. The Rebels came out firing in the second half, outscoring the Lobos 45-38. UNLV was able to cut the lead all the way down to three late in the second half, but the Lobos held strong and strengthened the lead with some clutch free throws down the stretch.

Two of the Lobo seniors put on a show in their final game at the Pit. Saquan Singleton got the start and had one of his best games wearing cherry and silver. The Bronx, New York native was perfect both beyond the arc and at the charity stripe. He finished with nine points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Albuquerque native and Atrisco Heritage Academy alum, Jordan Arroyo, saw plenty of meaningful minutes subbing in for injured Jay Allen-Tovar. The former Jaguar finished his final game in the Pit with a team-high seven rebounds, as well as three points, and two blocks.

The Lobos’ star guards, Jalen House and Jamal Mashburn Jr., put up impressive shooting numbers finishing with 27 and 21 points, respectively. House also had six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Up next for UNM is the Mountain West tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lobos were granted the nine seed and will take on eight-seeded Nevada on Wednesday, March 9.