ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Volleyball has started their season off with a sweep of Nevada, as they capped off a two-game sweep on Saturday in a 3-1 victory. UNM is now 2-0 in their conference-only season.

UNM had a solid performance out of Kali Wolf, as she finished with 20 kills and had 8 kills in the fourth and final set. Wolf capped off a nice come-from-behind win in the 4th set, with a match-clinching kill. UNM will move on to play at Wyoming on Friday at 6:00 p.m.