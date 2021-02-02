UNM Volleyball opens their season on Friday at Nevada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico volleyball will start their “Conference Only” season on Friday against Nevada, and it will definitely not be an ideal start for the Lobos. “The reality is that these guys haven’t played volleyball in something like a match in 400 days, you know a little over that. So, we were given the green light a little over a week ago (to hold full practice), so our whole team has been training now for six days. So, we are taking it slow and steady and we know that the reality is that on day one we may not be our best selves, but we are going to continue to get better throughout the season,” said Jon Newman-Gonchar.

UNM has 11 new faces on this year’s roster, and they have a lot of obstacles ahead. Coach Newman-Gonchar has liked what he has seen out of his team and says that this group is very tight-knit. “There is a level of connection that you may not of had in a normal year because it is such a funky situation, but kudos to the players. I mean, according to them they feel really tight, they feel really cohesive, and they are grinding, they are absolutely working their tails off,” said Newman-Gonchar.

UNM will play Nevada in a 2-game series on back to back days. Game one will be on Friday at 2 p.m.