ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Track and Field had a strong performance at this years Mountain West Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Eight individual event titles and both New Mexico track & field teams finished in the top-three at this years Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships. The Lobo women finished one point behind conference champion Colorado State, and the UNM’s men totaled 97 points, finishing in 3rd place among the field of seven teams competing.

Full standings