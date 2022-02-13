ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Track and Field wrapped up the Don Kirby Elite Invitational on Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Thirty-five teams participated in this year’s meet and UNM would close out the weekend with some strong times.

The Women’s Mile was a big race for the Lobos, as Abbe Goldstein finished in first place with a time of 4:35.72. That time now ranks her thirteenth in the country and number one in the Mountain West. Elise Thorner finished in second place with a time of 4:36.99, and that time also ranks nationally at number 24.

UNM Track and Field will now hit the road as they will participate in the Arkansas Qualifier on Friday.