ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Track & Field will host their first indoor meet of the year and of the season on Saturday, at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The Dr. Martin Luther King Invitational will run all day on Saturday and will start at 9am.

Coming off of a great cross country season, where UNM’s new Head Coach Darren Gauson, was named Mountain West Cross Country Coach of the Year, this team is already off to a solid start in indoor. This meet will mark the first at home for Coach Gauson and he is excited to compete in a great atmosphere. Gauson is very impressed with the track and Field Community in Albuquerque.

“Puma, Brooks, other Olympians, World Champions are training in Albuquerque at the moment. So, that plus support from the high school athletes, fans, alumni. Yeah, I mean I was here for the NCAA Nationals back in March with the Bradley team. The atmosphere was great and now coming back as the Head Coach at UNM is really a dream come true for sure”, said Darren Gauson.

Solid Competition is expected to be at UNM over the next few weeks, as the Lobos will host multiple meets into early February. Programs such as Texas, Arkansas, and Florida State are going to hit the indoor track at the Abq. Convention Center.

It is still early in Coach Gauson’s tenure at UNM, but he has high hopes for this program. UNM was mainly known for having great women’s distance runners, but Gauson hopes to have athletes from every event shine and rank as the best in the country. “Really long term our goal is to win the conference meet, men and women, on a consistent basis. I really would love to have a top 25 team in the country and yeah its not just about distance and cross for us. If there is 6 sports that we are competing in and whenever they keep score we want to be competitive”, said Gauson.