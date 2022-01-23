UNM Track & Field has a successful Saturday on their new track

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Track and Field wrapped up their first home event on Saturday. The MLK Invitational was also run on their brand new track at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It has been 22 months since this team has run in Albuquerque and on Saturday the Lobos set 19 personal records, a school record, and recorded two first place finishes.

To see a full look at the meet results is available online.