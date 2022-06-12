ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships wrapped on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Three UNM women earned First Team All-American status.

Overall UNM garnered 15 All-American honors at the NCAA Championships. The First Team honorees are Elise Thorner (3000m steeplechase), Adva Cohen (3000m steeplechase), and Gracelyn Larkin (5000m).

UNM earned four 2nd honorees, including Stefanie Parsons (1500m), Emma Heckel (10K), Rivaldo Leacock (400m hurdles), and Amelia Mazza Downie (twice- 10K and 5K). Six UNM runners earned Honorable Mention as well: Jovahn Williamson (twice – 400m dash and 4x400m relay), Abbe Goldstein (1500m), Leacock (4x400m relay), Jevon O’Bryant (4x400m relay), Victor Akhalu (4x400m relay) and Heckel (10K).