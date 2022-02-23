ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque native and Eldorado high school alumni, Georgio Samaha, is on a roll for the UNM tennis team.
Samaha was named Mountain West freshman of the week following an undefeated 5-0 record. In singles, Samaha went 3-0, taking down BYU twice 4-0 and NAU 5-2, while he clinched the doubles point in both of his matches. The wins propelled Samaha’s season total to 10, which is tied for the most on the team. The freshman has now won five straight singles matches and remains unbeaten in doubles at 4-0.
Up next for the Lobos is the ASU invitational taking place in Tempe, Arizona this weekend. Matches will run Friday through Sunday.