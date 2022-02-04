ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday was the last home meet of the season for the Lobo swimming team. The seniors put on a show in their last outing in Albuquerque, as the Lobos swept all 14 events of the dual meet over UT-Permian Basin and Adams State.

Three seniors were featured on the special day – Mari Aoki, Raine Gavino, and Jordan Hartley. All three won at least one event, as the trio was part of the winning 400-yard medley relay. Aoki also had two other wins, as she won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke. Hartley also had another win with her 200-yard butterfly.

The final tally was UNM: 170, UTPB:103, and ASU: 19. The win brings the Lobos to a 5-3 record on the season.

Up next for the Lobos is the Mountain West Championship. The meet takes place February 17-20 in College Station, Texas.