UNM sweeps in their double header with Air Force on Saturday. 11-7 & 5-2

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Baseball held their home opener on Saturday afternoon, at their newly renovated stadium. Tickets were sold out for this game at Santa Ana Star Field and fans got a show on Saturday, as UNM racked up 15 total runs in their two games with Air Force.

In game one of their double-header, UNM beat Air Force 11-7, after trailing 4-2 going into the bottom of the third inning. UNM would score seven runs in the home half of the third, including a three-run home run from Harry Fullerton.

Head Coach Ray Birmingham garnered his 400th career DI victory after their first win on Saturday, and UNM would go on to win game two 5-2. UNM got a strong performance on the mound from Justin Armbruester, as he went seven innings giving up zero earned runs and racked up eight strikeouts.

Now 3-3 overall and and 2-0 in Mountain West play, UNM and Air Force will meet again on Sunday at noon.