ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At only 20 years old, UNM student Alexa Garrobo is on a quest to become a professional boxer. She has beaten multiple high-profile up-and-comers, but none more important than her next one at the Golden Gloves Colorado Regional.

“I feel like this is the biggest challenge I’ve had as of right now, or ever,” said Garrobo. “I’m fighting the top girl in the nation at that weight and I’m ready. I would be tested and I would prove to myself and my coach that we’re at that level and we’re ready to go to the next level.”

Garrobo, a Chihuahua Mexico native, moved to America at four years old and began boxing at age 16 and decided to pursue a professional career. A win in her next bout would be huge for her development, however she isn’t letting a high profile opponent faze her.

“I fought this ranked girl as well, number four in the nation, and I beat her twice. Once in Albuquerque and once in her hometown in El Paso. I feel like I’m just going to be focused on being confident and going in there not scared. I just want to go fight.”

Garrobo will lace up the gloves on July 23.