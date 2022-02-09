ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is being represented at the Beijing winter Olympics. Physical therapy student, Jessica Yeaton, is competing her home country of Australia in the women’s country skiing, and she has already started her events.

Yeaton has already raced in the 15km skiathlon, finishing 31st, as well as the freestyle sprint. Up next for Yeaton is the 10km classic starting at midnight early Thursday morning, and she will go off 35th with a start time of 12:17:30 a.m. mountain time. Yeaton will also compete in the team sprint on Feb. 16 and the 30km freestyle on Feb. 20.

The 30-year-old has skiing accolades around the globe. She competed collegiately for Alaska Pacific University as well as Montana State. As a Bobcat, Yeaton was selected to the 2018 Olympics, where she also represented Australia. She has also competed in the Continental Cup in Goms, Switzerland. Yeaton currently has degrees in exercise science and psychology and is working towards a doctorate in physiotherapy at UNM.