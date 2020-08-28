UNM student-athletes rally against racial injustice

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several UNM student-athletes gathered outside the Pit to rally against social injustice Friday. They wrote chalk messages, they hope, others can read. University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez said this is one of several initiatives the athletes have planned.

“I know that our student-athletes have been very adamant about showing their support and trying to make change; not just for our department or our campus but for Albuquerque; our nation and for our state,” said Nunez.

This is a developing story and News 13’s Sports Director Van Tate will have more on the demonstration.

