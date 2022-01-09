UNM starter exits game with apparent injury, out indefinitely

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobos have more to be concerned about than just a loss. Starting big man Emmanuel Kuac will miss a significant amount of time following an injury suffered against Utah State on Saturday night.

While attempting a rebound late in the second half, Kuac came down of his left leg and immediately began screaming in pain. He began hopping to the sideline in agony before getting lifted off by UNM staff. Kuac would eventually be placed on a gurney and carted up the tunnel. The specifics of the injury were not given, nor a timetable, however, it was deemed “significant.”

Kuac has been battling injuries for a majority of his time with the Lobos and has already missed nine games this season. In his five previous games, Kuac averaged 12 points and five rebounds.