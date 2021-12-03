UNM star player exits game early, does not return

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The box store looks like it was a great night for the Lobos. The Lobos defeated in-state rival New Mexico State in commanding fashion, 77-58. However, it was a bittersweet night as “the best player on the team” according to head coach Mike Bradbury, left due to injury.

LaTora Duff exited the game in the second quarter after receiving a blow to the face. The guard did not return to action. Duff joined her teammates in the second half and was holding an ice pack on her nose.

In just over 15 minutes of action, Duff was dominating Aggie defenders, racking up 17 points on 6-10 shooting, including 5-7 from beyond the arc. Coming into Friday’s game, the senior from Alabama led the team in minutes and assists, and was third in scoring.

Head coach Mike Bradbury did not specify the injury, but said Duff will have x-rays either Friday night or Saturday. The Lobos and Aggies are back at it on Sunday in Las Cruces at 2 p.m.