ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo softball team is off to one of the best starts in program history. UNM has won 14 games in three weeks and won its ninth straight on Friday.

Following an undefeated weekend at the Lobo Classic, UNM traveled to Santa Barbara, California for the South Coast Invitational. In the first day of action, UNM swept its two games against UCSB on Thursday and outscored the Gauchos 14-8.

On Friday, the Lobos fell behind early to Wagner College, but quickly turned around to score four runs in the third inning in route to a 5-2 win. In the second game of the day, UNM fell behind again, this time to Santa Clara. The Lobos rallied late thanks to five runs on five hits in the sixth that gave the team a 7-6 win.

The Lobos have one game remaining in Santa Barbra, and it will be a rematch against Santa Clara. UNM will then face a quick turnaround and NMSU will make the trip up I-25 for a double header on Tuesday.