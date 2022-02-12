ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo softball team is off to a hot start. The season began on Friday in Tucson, Arizona for the Candrea Classic with a 3-2 win over Oregon State. The Lobos followed up the win with a no-hitter against Southern Utah.

Emma Guindon has a solid outing in the circle for the Lobos. She tossed all six innings, striking out 11 in 21 batters faced. Guindon did not give up any hits, and only three batters reached base on her – two hit by a pitch and one error. The Tomball Texas native had no trouble finding the strike zone, as 58 of her 83 pitches (70%) were strikes.

The Lobos have two games remaining in the tournament. UNM will play a doubleheader on Sunday against No. 2 Alabama and No. 9 Arizona.