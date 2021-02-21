UNM Softball split their games at Hillenbrand Invitational Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The bats of Lobo Softball were working in their early game against Southern Utah University at the Hillenbrand Invitational. UNM scored in all but one inning for a six-inning, run-rule 11-3 victory over Southern Utah.

The Lobos would cool off in their second game though, as they fell 12-0 to #4 Arizona in their afternoon game on Saturday. UNM is now 1-2 on the year and they will finish up their time at the Hillenbrand Invitational Sunday with a game against Seattle U at 9 a.m, and then a game against Southern Utah at noon.