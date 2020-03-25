UNM softball player okay with waiting to fulfill Olympic dream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Andrea Howard was all set to experience her dream of playing in the Olympics with the Italian National softball team.

The University of New Mexico Lobo junior, who likes to hit the ball out of the park, will have to wait along with about 10,000 athletes from all over the world. Just like villain snatching souls, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed another sports event.

The International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday that the games will be postponed for a year.

That’s okay with Howard who would rather work to get better for another year and stay healthy, not risking any chance of contracting the deadly virus that has claimed lives on a global scale.

“I definitely think at this point the postponement of the Olympics is the best call,” said Howard. “It’s certainly is tough for us athletes because we’ve been working so hard for so long just to wait another year, but if you look at the bright side of it, we do get another year to get better and to train harder. So, I definitely think that there is light to be found in this tough circumstance.”

Howard and the Lobos had their softball season cut short when the National Collegiate Athletic Association canceled all of the spring sports in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.